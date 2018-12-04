Brokerages Set Noble Co. PLC (NE) PT at $6.18

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

NYSE:NE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 4,530,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.42. Noble has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,916,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

