Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) PT at $20.80

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 37,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $751,233.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,682. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,189.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 2,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

