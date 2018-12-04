Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) PT at $43.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.91. 53,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,821,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,241,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

