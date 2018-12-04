Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veeva Systems Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 23.61%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 555 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $57,453.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,929 shares of company stock worth $12,321,740 over the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

