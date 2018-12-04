Brokers Set Expectations for Motorola Solutions Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $133.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,455.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,530 shares of company stock worth $120,146,516 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.