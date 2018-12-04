Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 105,727 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,727 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

