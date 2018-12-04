Brown Advisory Inc. Has $496.59 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $496,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,320,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

NYSE:MA opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

