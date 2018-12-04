Brown-Forman (BF.B) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Despite a strong start to fiscal 2019, Brown-Forman trimmed earnings view for the fiscal year reflecting the anticipated impacts of Trump’s tariffs on operating income. Trump’s 25% increase in tariffs on imported American whiskey is likely to raise the price of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee in the European Union. The price increases may result in lower demand and imports in Europe, which can significantly hurt the company’s top line, as Europe accounts for nearly one-fourth of its revenues. However, the company has a robust surprise trend with fifth straight earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. This has aided Brown-Forman to outperform the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from solid growth in underlying sales, improved margins, continued momentum in focus categories, and strength in American whiskey. Further, it is confident of capitalizing on its American Whiskey strategy.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BF.B. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.66.

BF.B stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

