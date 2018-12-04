Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce $55.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.56 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $45.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $224.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.24 million to $225.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.00 million, with estimates ranging from $229.89 million to $230.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $338,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,662.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMTC opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

