Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Position Lifted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,131,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.08% of Buckeye Partners worth $433,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,883 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

BPL opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.23. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

