Buckingham Research Increases Alaska Air Group (ALK) Price Target to $88.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of ALK opened at $72.84 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,430 shares of company stock worth $441,402 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 459,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

