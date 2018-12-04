Burberry Group (BRBY) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,003.94 ($26.18).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 46.50 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,811.50 ($23.67). 1,156,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.