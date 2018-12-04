Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $3,021,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,797,990.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $619,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,903 shares in the company, valued at $10,329,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,142 shares of company stock worth $14,466,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

