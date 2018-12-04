C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 310,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Leonetti & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

