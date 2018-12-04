C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 148.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.57 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total transaction of $2,318,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.20.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

