C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $875,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

