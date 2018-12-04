C Malcolm Holland III Sells 3,750 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,962. The company has a market cap of $622.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Veritex by 43.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritex by 23.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VBTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

