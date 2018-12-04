Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 58.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,568,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 1,316,722 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 481,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, President Samuel M. Tortorici sold 100,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $2,766,847.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Toalson sold 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $689,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $318,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,103 shares of company stock worth $10,994,233 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/cadence-bancorp-cade-shares-bought-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.