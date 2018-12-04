Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

