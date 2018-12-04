Calvert Ultra-Short Income NextShares (CRUSC) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Calvert Ultra-Short Income NextShares (NASDAQ:CRUSC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ CRUSC opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Calvert Ultra-Short Income NextShares has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $100.02.
Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Calvert Ultra-Short Income NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert Ultra-Short Income NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.