Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/cambria-global-asset-allocation-etf-gaa-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.