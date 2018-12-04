Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK) Stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

