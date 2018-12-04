Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Average” Rating for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DOO)

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the exchange traded fund’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOO opened at $39.98 on Friday. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 328.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 159,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

