Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,100 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 35,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,100 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-sells-21100-shares-of-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs.html.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.