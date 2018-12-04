Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.56% of AMC Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 416.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 638,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 232,850 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $4,553,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,806.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 187,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at $737,939.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

