Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Price Target Lowered to C$127.00 at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.82.

TSE:CM opened at C$110.83 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$110.00 and a twelve month high of C$125.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total transaction of C$1,966,560.00. Also, insider John Hountalas sold 9,033 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.55, for a total transaction of C$1,125,060.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

