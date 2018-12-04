Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.36

Press coverage about Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CNQ stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.36” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/canadian-natural-resources-cnq-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-2-36.html.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.