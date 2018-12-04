Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Monday morning.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.15.

CP opened at $208.99 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $166.36 and a 12-month high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $3,170,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $348,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

