Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stake Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $208.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $166.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-stake-decreased-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.