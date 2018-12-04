Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 15393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGIX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/cancer-genetics-cgix-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-20.html.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of molecular and biomarker-based tests and services. Through its Select One Clinical Trials program, the firm provides a range of clinical trial services for both oncology and non-oncology genetic testing such as bioinformatics, biomaker solutions, biorepository solutions, consulting, cytogenetics testing, nucleic acid extraction and purification, flow cytometry, Focus::NGS Panel, gene expression analyses, genotyping, and pharmacogenomics.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.