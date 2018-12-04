Canfor (CFP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.70

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 373399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFP shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07.

In other news, insider Corporation Canfor bought 75,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,391,141.73. Also, Director Peter John Gerald Bentley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$190,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 86,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,392.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells remanufactured and finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as produces green energy.

