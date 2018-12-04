Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.27% of Cannae worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 657,480 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $10,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cannae by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,765 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $6,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.25 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Malcolm Holland III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

