Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Lowered to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a report on Sunday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

CBNK stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, CEO Edward F. Barry sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $35,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall James Levitt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $593,852 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,816,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

