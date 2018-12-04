Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

