Capstar Financial (CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 44,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,720. The company has a market cap of $284.90 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 231,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher G. Tietz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,827.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,667 shares of company stock worth $599,406. 18.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

