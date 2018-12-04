Care.com Inc (CRCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Care.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Care.com had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Care.com’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:CRCM traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. 173,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,729. The firm has a market cap of $569.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. Care.com has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

In other news, CTO David Krupinski sold 3,509 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $69,794.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 24,268 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $461,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,500,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 224.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 23,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 362.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 53.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

