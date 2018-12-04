Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

