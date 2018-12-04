Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $14.97 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $54.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.81 billion to $55.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.79 billion to $61.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Macquarie set a $130.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. OTR Global lowered Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Caterpillar stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $173.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,595,773,000 after buying an additional 534,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after buying an additional 327,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,195,000 after buying an additional 534,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,978,000 after buying an additional 2,924,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,714,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

