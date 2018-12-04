CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CDK Global worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

