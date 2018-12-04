Celanese Co. (CE) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,695,000 after acquiring an additional 969,914 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of CE stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

