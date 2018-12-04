Celcuity Inc (CELC) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Celcuity worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 132,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Celcuity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Celcuity stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Celcuity Inc has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $31.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Celcuity Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 9,747 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $217,455.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

