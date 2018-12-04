Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 4.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 7.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.99.

Celgene stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

