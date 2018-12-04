Cellectis (CLLS) & Scholar Rock (SRRK) Financial Analysis

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -324.07% -21.72% -19.33% Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellectis and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 155.76%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $33.72 million 26.78 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -7.81 Scholar Rock $370,000.00 1,666.52 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

Scholar Rock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Cellectis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

