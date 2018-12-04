Celsius (CEL) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Celsius has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3,071.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celsius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celsius has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.02289554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00157989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00192914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.61 or 0.10231965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Celsius

Celsius was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celsius is celsius.network.

Buying and Selling Celsius

Celsius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celsius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

