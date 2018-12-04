Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. MED started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $94.69 and a 52 week high of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

