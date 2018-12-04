Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 736,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,254,000 after purchasing an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 80.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 574,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 116,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $502.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.89 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

