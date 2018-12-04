Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

