Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Buys 25,797 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 25,797 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $90,031.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 77,803 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $273,088.53.

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $179,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 49,100 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,251.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 31,314 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,558.90.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 5,986 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,465.12.

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 107,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $425,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 125,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,554.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 29,600 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $128,464.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 20,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $94,656.00.

NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 18,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cerecor Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth $288,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

