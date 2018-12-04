CF Industries (CF) vs. Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) Head to Head Contrast

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CF Industries has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CF Industries and Bion Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 0 9 7 0 2.44 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Industries currently has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Given CF Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bion Environmental Technologies does not pay a dividend. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 16.06% 3.69% 1.79% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Industries and Bion Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.45 $358.00 million ($0.25) -175.44 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CF Industries beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

