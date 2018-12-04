Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,763 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Weatherford International worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFT. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

In other Weatherford International news, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WFT opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.78. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Weatherford International plc (WFT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/channing-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-weatherford-international-plc-wft.html.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.